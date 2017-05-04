Luxury hotel stops wedding bookings over fraud probe

Emails sent to couples stating weddings will stop at Guthrie Castle in Angus.

Halt: Weddings will stop at Guthrie Castle. Google 2017

A luxury wedding hotel at the centre of fraud claims has stopped taking bookings.

Guthrie Castle in Angus has sent emails to couples revealing weddings will stop at the venue.

It follows claims over double-bookings at the castle and a breach of trust.

The email states "continuing uncertainty" over the venue's future is behind the decision.

It means weddings will no longer take place at the hotel from the end of the year.

The email said: "Due to circumstances beyond our control, namely the fraud which has taken place and all the continuing uncertainty, both in financial and reputational terms, that this has caused and after a great deal of thought and consideration the owners of Guthrie Castle Limited have decided to honour the wedding bookings for 2017, but they will no longer operate as a wedding venue from late 2017 onwards.

"It is therefore with great regret that we have to advise you that we are cancelling your wedding booking.

"We appreciate that this will be very disappointing news, but we feel it is in the best interests of both parties given the continuing uncertainty and we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused."

It continues: "Once again, we apologise for all the stress and inconvenience this has caused and we wish you the best for your future wedding."

Guthrie Castle is a 15th century castle and country house located near the village of Guthrie, eight miles east of Forfar.