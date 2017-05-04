Firefighters battle major blaze in Perthshire forest 

Nine fire crews and a helicopter are at the scene working to extinguish the fire.

Fire: A helicopter is assisting fire crews on the ground. Alan Milligan

Firefighters are tackling a major forest fire in Perthshire.

The alarm was raised shortly before 1pm on Thursday after smoke was seen rising above the woodland on Craigower Hill at Faskally, near Pitlochry.

Nine fire crews and a helicopter are at the scene working to extinguish the blaze.

A Scottish Fire Service spokesman said: "Firefighters are currently in attendance at a fire within a forest on Craigower Hill near Faskally.

"A total of nine fire appliances were mobilised after the alarm was raised at 12:51pm on Thursday, May 4.

"Police Scotland has confirmed Golf Course Road by Pitlochry Golf Club is presently closed whilst emergency services work to make the area safe."

It comes as firefighters in the Highlands battled a wildfire between the village of Lochinver and Suilven mountain in Sutherland.

