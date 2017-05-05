Stolen BMW used in ram raid on Co-op recovered by police

The car has also been linked to an attempted robbery in Dundee earlier on Thursday.

Raid: Front door of shop was broken down. Google 2017

A stolen BMW used in a ram raid on a Co-op has been recovered by police.

The front door of the shop was rammed down during the raid on Lawers Drive in Dundee at 4.30am on Thursday.

Police believe the car was also involved in an attempted ram raid at the Size clothing shop on High Street in Dundee shortly before the incident at the Co-op.

The front window of the shop was smashed but no one was able to enter the premises.

The black BMW was recovered in Happyhillock on Thursday night, with officers thanking the public for their help.

Detective chief inspector Iain Wales said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident at Size in High Street, Dundee which happened around 3.50am or members of the public who saw the black BMW drive through the city centre at that time.

"Also, anyone who may have saw the black BMW travelling between Dundee city centre and Broughty Ferry at around 4am.

"I would like to remind the public that the registration mark of the BMW is N111 RNC.

"It is believed that the BMW travelled to the Happyhillock area immediately following the break-in to the Co-op at Broughty Ferry and I would appeal for anyone who may have saw the car either being driven or being parked in the area to contact Police Scotland."

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference CR/11262/17.

Information can be given anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

