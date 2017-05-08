Box of 11 dead puppies discovered dumped at cemetery

A council worker made the gruesome find at Eastern Cemetery in Dundee.

Alert: A council worker found the dead puppies. Google 2017

A box of dead puppies has been found at a cemetery.

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after 11 puppies were found dead at Eastern Cemetery in Dundee.

A council worker came across the gruesome discovery on Thursday.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Karen Cooper said: "This was a particularly sad find and we're keen to understand the circumstances behind this.

"Eleven puppies were disposed of in total and there are obvious questions around how they've come to be in this state. We're currently awaiting results of a post-mortem.

"We're also concerned about the bitch's condition and whether she is receiving the appropriate veterinary care as this is an unusually large litter."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

