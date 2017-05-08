Tesco shoppers' fury at offer labels on full-price stock

The supermarket ran out of regular price stickers at its Kingway store in Dundee.

Tesco: Supermarket has apologised to customers (file pic).

Angry shoppers have hit out after Tesco used special offer labels for full-priced stock because it ran out of regular price stickers.

The supermarket has apologised to customers in Dundee who thought goods were on special offer because of the wrong labelling.

The error appeared at Tesco's Dundee Kingsway store as well as a branch in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

Furious customers took to social media to complain about the confusing pricing.

One customer said on Twitter: "Hey @Tesco why have you started putting yellow bits on price stickers of things that aren't actually on offer? Just to confuse us or?"

In response, the supermarket giant said: "Hi, this is not our normal process, however, our colleagues have ran out of normal labels and had to use these ones."

A Tesco spokesman added: "Colleagues in our Aylesbury Extra and Dundee Kingsway stores have mistakenly used the wrong labels.

'We apologise for any confusion and any incorrect labels are being changed as soon as possible.

"There was no attempt to mislead customers and we can reassure them that all prices listed on the labels are correct."

