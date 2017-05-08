Man treated for abdomen injuries after stabbing in pub

The 32-year-old was taken to hospital after the incident in the Cutty Sark, Dundee.

Attack: Police are still hunting for the culprit. Google 2017

A man has been treated for abdomen injuries in hospital after being stabbed in a pub.

The incident happened at the Cutty Sark on Kingsway East in Dundee at 9.50pm on Sunday.

The man, 32, was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident.

He suffered an injury to his abdomen after being stabbed.

The man is not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland is following positive enquiries after a serious assault which happened at The Cutty Sark, Kingsway East, Dundee, at 9.50pm on Sunday.

"A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment for an injury to his abdomen. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

"Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/11667 or speak to any police officer.

"Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

