Man riding Vespa scooter dies at scene of crash in Fife

Crash: A914 was closed for about four hours. Google 2017

The rider of a Vespa scooter has died after his vehicle crashed on a road in Fife.

The 46-year-old man died at the scene of the incident on the A914 near Kettlebridge at about 10.50am on Sunday.

Police said the only vehicle thought to be involved was the "distinctive" bright yellow Piaggio Vespa scooter.

The A914 was closed for around four hours as an investigation took place.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce said: "This collision has tragically resulted in the death of a man.

"The scooter is a very distinctive yellow and I would urge anyone who saw it prior to the incident or was on the A914 near to Kettlebridge around this time and witnessed the collision to contact us immediately."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1662 of May 7, 2017 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

