Wedding planner charged with embezzlement at castle

Craig Williamson, 42, is due in court over the alleged offences at Guthrie Castle.

Halt: Weddings will stop at the castle. Google 2017

A wedding planner has been charged with embezzlement at a luxury venue.

It follows claims over double bookings at Guthrie Castle in Angus and a breach of trust.

The 42-year-old, understood to be Craig Williamson, is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

The castle sent emails to couples revealing weddings will stop at the venue following the alleged incidents.

Guthrie Castle is a 15th century castle and country house located near the village of Guthrie, eight miles east of Forfar.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.