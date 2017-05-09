Owner of 11 dead puppies found at cemetery comes forward

The dogs were discovered in a box by a council worker in Dundee on Thursday.

Traced: Puppies buried next to relative's grave. Google 2017

The owner of 11 dead puppies found in a box in a graveyard has been traced.

Concerns were raised after the puppies were found by a council worker at Eastern Cemetery in Dundee on Thursday.

After an appeal, the owner contacted the Scottish SPCA to say they were buried next to a relative's grave.

It is understood 16 puppies had recently been born but 11 died.

The charity said it had "no animal welfare concerns" after contact with the owner.

A spokeswoman said: "The owner of the puppies has now been traced and at present there are no animal welfare concerns."

The charity is awaiting the result of post-mortem examinations to discover what caused the death of the puppies.

