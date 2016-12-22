Haulage boss and mechanic killed four in tipper truck crash

A four-year-old girl was among Matthew Gordon and Peter Wood's victims in Bath.

The scene of the crash in Bath PA

Two men have been found guilty of manslaughter after a 32-tonne truck with faulty brakes killed four people, including a four-year-old girl, in Bath.

Haulage boss Matthew Gordon, 30, and mechanic Peter Wood, 55, had denied all charges against them in connection with the incident in February.

The driver of the Scania truck, Phillip Potter, 20, was found not guilty of death by dangerous driving and careless driving.

Four year-old Mitzi Steady was among the four victims of the crash.

She was walking with her grandmother in Lansdown Lane, Bath, when they were hit by the 30-tonne tipper truck on February 9.

Mitzi was killed instantly and her grandmother was seriously injured.

Four-year-old Mitzi Steady was killed instantly. PA

Robert Parker, 59, Philip Allen, 52, and Stephen Vaughan, 34, also died when the truck toppled over onto the Volvo car in which they were travelling.