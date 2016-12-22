  • STV
Young siblings donate year's pocket money to air ambulance

ITV

Dylan Kneebone, ten, and six-year-old sister Kyrie wanted to thank crew for saving his life.

Dylan Kneebone underwent emergency surgery in 2014.
Dylan Kneebone underwent emergency surgery in 2014.

A young boy and his sister have donated a year's pocket money to the air ambulance after they saved his life.

Dylan Kneebone, 10, suffered a collapsed lung and internal bleeding when a horse box ran over his head and chest in 2014.

To thank the Cornwall Air Ambulance for rushing to his aid, the youngster - helped by his six-year-old sister Kyrie - donated £117.81.

Mick McLachlan, who was one of the paramedics to treat the youngster said he was "very grateful for their generosity."

"For Dylan and Kyrie to donate their pocket money to help keep the air ambulance flying shows what great kids they are."

Dylan and his sister meet the air ambulance crew that saved his life.
Dylan and his sister meet the air ambulance crew that saved his life.

He added: "They are a lovely family and I'm so glad we were able to be part of the team who helped save Dylan's life.

"It's always that bit extra special to see Dylan running around full of energy considering how severe his injuries were."

It took four minutes to fly Dylan from his home in Redruth to the Royal Cornwall Hospital at Treliske, near Truro, where a paediatric team was waiting for him.

He was later transferred to the Bristol Royal Infirmary where he underwent lifesaving surgery.

The siblings donated £117.81.
The siblings donated £117.81.

Last year Dylan saved up to buy a bike, but this year the siblings decided to donate their pocket money to the air ambulance which has annual running costs of £3 million.

His mother said: "They both saved up their pocket money throughout the year, but instead of buying something for themselves they wanted to donate the money to Cornwall Air Ambulance.

"They know it's a charity and their money will go towards keeping the helicopter flying and saving lives.

"We always enjoy going back and saying hello to crew that helped Dylan so it was lovely to see them again. They are amazing and without them Dylan would not have survived."

