Sixty inmates 'take control of wing' at HMP Swaleside

Prison Officers Association said there is an 'ongoing disturbance' at category B training prison.

HMP Swaleside in Kent where 60 inmates have taken control of a swing. PA

Sixty inmates have reportedly taken control of a wing at HMP Swaleside on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent.

The Prison Officers Association (POA) said there is an "ongoing disturbance" at the category B training prison.

POA chairman Mike Rolfe said the extent of the disturbance is unclear but fires have been lit.

HMP Swaleside has a capacity of around 1,100 inmates serving prison terms of more than four years. It has eight wings comprised of single cells.

An HM Inspectorate of Prisons report in July described the prison as "dangerous" and found levels of violence were "far too high", with many of the incidents serious.