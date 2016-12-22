British Airways cabin crew Christmas strike called off

The union said workers employed in the so-called mixed crew were on lower pay than other staff.

British Airways cabin crew had planned to go on strike over Christmas. PA

Planned strikes by British Airways cabin crew on Christmas Day and Boxing Day have been suspended, the Unite union has said.

Members were due to walk out in a dispute over pay.

The union said workers employed in the so-called mixed crew - who have joined since 2010 - were on lower pay than other staff.

Lengthy talks at conciliation service Acas have led to a revised offer which will be put to a ballot of union members