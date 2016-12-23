  • STV
  • MySTV

UK shoppers warned over fake wands and other goods

ITV

During one haul, 83,000 unauthentic goods were confiscated at UK airports across a six-day period.

83,000 fake goods were seized at Britain's borders in just a week
83,000 fake goods were seized at Britain's borders in just a week PA

Shoppers are being warned to be on alert for fake goods over the Christmas period after it emerged massive hauls are being intercepted at Britain's borders.

Among the fake items seized at border control in recent weeks include aftershave, cuddly toys, trainers, scarves and Harry Potter wands.

During one huge haul, a total of 83,000 unauthentic goods were confiscated at airports across a six-day period in early December.

Other items part of the seizures - valued at over £1 million - included fake Burberry scarves, 3,000 counterfeit Pokemon, Nintendo and Minecraft cuddly toys, fake Louis Vuitton handbags, PlayStation PS3 controllers and Nike Air Max trainers.

UK border guards are working hard to root out fake goods
UK border guards are working hard to root out fake goods PA

The details were released by the Government as authorities warned festive shoppers against buying counterfeit items as last-minute presents.

Immigration Minister Robert Goodwill said that the Government was determined to "crack down" on the criminality.

"The international trade in counterfeit goods undercuts honest traders, and is linked to serious and organised crime, sweatshop working practices, child labour, and even the funding of terrorism," he said.

"Unsuspecting customers are also left out of pocket with inferior and potentially dangerous goods."

Once items are seized, Border Force's specialist international trade teams work with the owners of big brands to establish whether or not goods are genuine.

If they are fake, the items are destroyed and the rights holders can then decide whether to privately prosecute the importers.

Matthew Cope, of the Intellectual Property Office, advised: "Anyone looking for a bargain this Christmas should be wary of prices which look too good to be true, from cut price alcohol to heavily discounted electronics, and report anything suspicious."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.