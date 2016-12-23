UK shoppers warned over fake wands and other goods

During one haul, 83,000 unauthentic goods were confiscated at UK airports across a six-day period.

Shoppers are being warned to be on alert for fake goods over the Christmas period after it emerged massive hauls are being intercepted at Britain's borders.

Among the fake items seized at border control in recent weeks include aftershave, cuddly toys, trainers, scarves and Harry Potter wands.

During one huge haul, a total of 83,000 unauthentic goods were confiscated at airports across a six-day period in early December.

Other items part of the seizures - valued at over £1 million - included fake Burberry scarves, 3,000 counterfeit Pokemon, Nintendo and Minecraft cuddly toys, fake Louis Vuitton handbags, PlayStation PS3 controllers and Nike Air Max trainers.

The details were released by the Government as authorities warned festive shoppers against buying counterfeit items as last-minute presents.

Immigration Minister Robert Goodwill said that the Government was determined to "crack down" on the criminality.

"The international trade in counterfeit goods undercuts honest traders, and is linked to serious and organised crime, sweatshop working practices, child labour, and even the funding of terrorism," he said.

"Unsuspecting customers are also left out of pocket with inferior and potentially dangerous goods."

Once items are seized, Border Force's specialist international trade teams work with the owners of big brands to establish whether or not goods are genuine.

If they are fake, the items are destroyed and the rights holders can then decide whether to privately prosecute the importers.

Matthew Cope, of the Intellectual Property Office, advised: "Anyone looking for a bargain this Christmas should be wary of prices which look too good to be true, from cut price alcohol to heavily discounted electronics, and report anything suspicious."