Oldest living gorilla in US celebrates her 60th birthday

Colo celebrated her 60th birthday inside her decorated enclosure with some specially-made cake.

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5259154686001-itv-stv-goz.jpg" />

She's a mother of three, grandmother of 16, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of three.

She's recently had surgery to remove a malignant tumour, but doctors say she's doing well.

Her name is Colo, the US's oldest living gorilla, and on Thursday she celebrated her 60th birthday at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Hundreds of people gathered at the zoo to see Colo, singing "Happy Birthday" moments before the gorilla ambled into an enclosure filled with decorations.

There were even cakes such as squash and beet and beet and cornbread with mashed potato and parsley frosting for Colo to enjoy.

Colo was the first gorilla in the world born in a zoo and has surpassed the usual life expectancy of captive gorillas by two decades.