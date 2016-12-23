Women alone on BA flight 'treated like rock stars'

They were upgraded to business class, drank Champagne and took selfies in the cockpit.

Three women say they were treated like 'rock stars' after finding themselves alone on a British Airways flight for 150 people.

Laura Stevens, 34, says she and friends Sarah Hunt, 35, and Laurie-Lin Waller, 33, were upgraded to business class, drank Champagne and took selfies in the cockpit on the 2-and-a-half-hour flight.

The trio were due to fly back to the UK on the 5.20pm flight from Gibraltar to London Heathrow on December 18 after enjoying a three-day break.

But it was delayed by three hours, so having checked in online they turned up late to the airport to 'stretch out' the holiday.

On arrival, they found passengers who arrived at the scheduled time had been squeezed onto an earlier flight.

Laura says they 'felt like A-listers' as cabin crew ushered them into business class seats - having paid just £80 for an economy return ticket.

Laura and Laurie, who are television producers, and Sarah, a lawyer, were also treated to a three-course meal and posed for selfies with the captain of the BA flight.

Laura, from Sutton, south London, said:

It was an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime experience that we'll never forget. We felt like celebrities, especially when we were given Champagne - it was the best Christmas present ever, we couldn't believe how kind and lovely everyone was. We were the only people in the departure lounge so staff let us use the executive suite, which is usually reserved for business flight passengers. Then we mentioned how we'd hoped to buy our family gifts at the airport, and staff opened shops so we could browse. It was as though we'd hired out the place just for us. The celebrity treatment continued on board when we were given front row seats and a private safety talk. The plane took off really quickly because it was so light, it felt like we were on a private jet. The cabin crew were laughing and even the pilot made an announcement stating he'd never flown a commercial flight with so few people. Laura Stevens

On board, the friends were given unlimited Champagne - and say they got through ten mini-bottles between them.

They took videos and selfies on board and tucked into breaded chicken and potato salad with cheese, hot crusty rolls and chocolate pudding.