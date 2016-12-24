Queen's granddaughter Zara and Mike Tindall lose their baby

Couple have lost their baby, a spokeswoman for the couple has said.

PA

Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby, a spokeswoman for the couple said.

Equestrian champion Zara - the Queen's granddaughter - and former England rugby player Tindall announced at the end of November they were expecting their second child.

But a spokeswoman for the couple said: "Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy."