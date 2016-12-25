Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Christmas Day service

The royal children attended their first Christmas Day church service with the Middletons.

Prince George was seen sucking on a lolly as he left St Mark's Church alongside his father. PA

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended their first Christmas Day church service as their parents spent the day with the Middleton family.

The three-year-old prince was seen eating a lolly as he left St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire alongside the Duke of Cambridge after the morning service.

Prince George wore shorts for the relatively mild Christmas Day. PA

The Duchess had earlier carried 18-month-old Charlotte into the church.

The family were joined by Kate's mother Carole, father Michael, sister Pippa and brother James.

The Duchess of Cambridge carried Princess Charlotte into the church. PA

Miss Middleton's fiance, financier James Matthews, was also present.

While the Duke and Duchess were spending the day in Bucklebury the rest of the royal family, apart from the Queen, attended a Sunday morning service at Sandringham.

The rest of the Middleton family followed the couple into the church. PA

Her Majesty missed the service for the first time as she continues to recover from a heavy cold, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said.