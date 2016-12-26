Liverpool footballer Roberto Firmino charged with drink-driving

Firmino was stopped by police on Christmas Eve and will appear in court next month.

Roberto Firmino signed for Liverpool in 2015. PA

Liverpool footballer Roberto Firmino has been charged with drink-driving.

Merseyside Police said the Brazilian star was stopped by police in Liverpool city centre on Christmas Eve.

He is expected to appear in court at the end of January.

A force spokesman said: "Merseyside Police has charged a 25-year-old man with drink-driving after his car was stopped in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Saturday.

The footballer, who previously played for German side Hoffenheim, signed for Liverpool in 2015 for £29m.