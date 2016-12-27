Manufacturer's urgent warning to parents 'not to use beds'

The products - which include children's cots and beds - could lead to 'asphyxiation or crushing'.

Playtimebeds.com

A manufacturer has issued an urgent safety warning and advised children not to use their products "immediately".

Sheffield-based Playtime Beds Ltd released a notice on their website urging customers contact a hotline to see whether their products might be at risk.

The company, which has manufactured and supplied bespoke products since 2011, has currently ceased trading.

They said "potential safety risks" have been identified across their range - from design to manufacture to the way they are assembled.

The products - which include children's cots, beds, twin beds, bunk beds and cabin beds - could lead to "asphyxiation or strangulation, falling, entrapment or crushing".

Sheffield Trading Standards would urge anyone who has purchased any of the above products to call the national Citizens Advice Bureau helpline on 03454 040506 who can pass on details to enable local Trading Standards to contact customers to assess whether their products may or may not be at risk. Craig Williams and Playtime beds Ltd would strongly advise that until such time that they are able to determine which bed and extras you purchased, you stop using the bed immediately either for sleep or play, and ensure that children in particular do not climb, sleep in it or play in or on it. Playtime Beds Ltd

Sheffield City Council Trading Standards are working with the company in relation to "various hazards" identified with their products.