Pensioner knocked down and killed while directing traffic

The 71-year-old man died after he was hit by a people carrier in the New Forest.

The pensioner was directing traffic when he was hit and killed PA

A pensioner has been knocked over and killed why directing traffic.

The 71-year-old man died after he was hit by a people carrier directing traffic on a main road around 5.20pm on Tuesday.

Hampshire Police said the pensioner, from Bournemouth, collided with the vehicle on the A35 at Burley in the New Forest.

A force spokesperson said: "Sadly, the pedestrian, a 71-year-old man from Bournemouth who was directing traffic, died at the scene following the collision which took place at around 5.20pm."

He added that the road would be closed for several hours for an investigation to be carried out at the scene.