  • STV
  • MySTV

Town reunited as bridge reopens 13 months after flood collapse

ITV

The 18th century Tadcaster Bridge in North Yorkshire collapsed due to flood damage in 2015.

A North Yorkshire town has reunited 13 months after a major bridge collapsed during the Christmas 2015 floods splitting the area in two.

The 18th-century Grade II listed Tadcaster Bridge crumbled on December 29 2015, as the River Wharfe rose to historic levels.

A crowd walked en masse across the bridge after its official opening.
A crowd walked en masse across the bridge after its official opening. PA

On Friday, children from all three Tadcaster primary schools, flanked by Communities Secretary Sajid Javid and local Tory MP Nigel Adams, were the first to cross the new structure.

The official opening was slightly delayed and right until the very last minute the finishing touches, such as resurfacing the road and the painting of white lines, were made.

The 18th century bridge crumbled after major flooding in 2015.
The 18th century bridge crumbled after major flooding in 2015. PA

Pupils from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School and Tadcaster East cut the ceremonial ribbon to mark the official opening to cheers from the community.

The loss of the bridge, which had already been closed due to safety concerns, left the town divided, with residents and visitors having to negotiate a 10-mile (16km) detour to get from one side of the river to the other.

A temporary footbridge was installed a year ago but businesses were put under strain with the loss of road access.

A large crowd gathered to witness the official opening.
A large crowd gathered to witness the official opening. PA

North Yorkshire County Council said contractors have worked around the clock to complete a job that should have taken two years in just over 12 months.

The bridge's dramatic collapse happened as flooding hit large parts of northern England, leaving many communities - including homes in Tadcaster - under several feet of water.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.