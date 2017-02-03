Town reunited as bridge reopens 13 months after flood collapse

The 18th century Tadcaster Bridge in North Yorkshire collapsed due to flood damage in 2015.

A North Yorkshire town has reunited 13 months after a major bridge collapsed during the Christmas 2015 floods splitting the area in two.

The 18th-century Grade II listed Tadcaster Bridge crumbled on December 29 2015, as the River Wharfe rose to historic levels.

A crowd walked en masse across the bridge after its official opening. PA

On Friday, children from all three Tadcaster primary schools, flanked by Communities Secretary Sajid Javid and local Tory MP Nigel Adams, were the first to cross the new structure.

The official opening was slightly delayed and right until the very last minute the finishing touches, such as resurfacing the road and the painting of white lines, were made.

The 18th century bridge crumbled after major flooding in 2015. PA

Pupils from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School and Tadcaster East cut the ceremonial ribbon to mark the official opening to cheers from the community.

The loss of the bridge, which had already been closed due to safety concerns, left the town divided, with residents and visitors having to negotiate a 10-mile (16km) detour to get from one side of the river to the other.

A temporary footbridge was installed a year ago but businesses were put under strain with the loss of road access.

A large crowd gathered to witness the official opening. PA

North Yorkshire County Council said contractors have worked around the clock to complete a job that should have taken two years in just over 12 months.

The bridge's dramatic collapse happened as flooding hit large parts of northern England, leaving many communities - including homes in Tadcaster - under several feet of water.