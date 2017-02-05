British Airways cabin crew launch fresh wave of strikes

The workers are in BA's so-called mixed fleet who have joined the airline since 2010.

BA said all its passengers will be able to fly to their destinations despite the strike. Yui Mok / PA

British Airways cabin crew will launch a fresh wave of strikes on Sunday in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite will walk out for three days and will strike for a further three days from Thursday.

BA said all its passengers will be able to fly to their destinations despite the industrial action, with just a few short haul Heathrow flights having to be merged.

The workers are in BA's so-called mixed fleet, who have joined the airline since 2010. They claim to be on "poverty pay", saying some are forced to take second jobs.

The strikers will mount picket lines near Heathrow Airport.

This will mean some customers will travel slightly earlier or later in the day than originally booked. We are contacting those customers with the options available to them. Our pay offer for mixed fleet cabin crew is consistent with deals agreed with more than 90% of British Airways colleagues, including many Unite members. British Airways statement

Unite national officer Oliver Richardson said the airline should "start valuing its staff".

He added: "British Airways needs to stop defending some of the lowest basic salaries in the airline industry and start addressing pay levels, which are forcing mixed fleet cabin crew into debt and second jobs to make ends meet."