Petition calls for police dog to retire with her handler

Sergeant 'heartbroken' at the thought of losing dog Ivy when he retires from West Mercia police.

Petition: Appeal for sergeant to keep four-year-old police dog Ivy. Change.org

A petition to allow a police dog to retire with her handler who is stepping down after 34 years' service has gained thousands of signatures.

Sergeant David Evans is "heartbroken" at the prospect of not being allowed to keep four-year-old Ivy when he retires from West Mercia police in April, his daughter said.

The long-serving dog handler, who has received awards for his bravery, has been told he will have to pass the Malinois cross German Shepherd on to another handler to continue working, the family said.

Sergeant Evan's daughter Jennie said she felt moved to start an online petition to garner support for her father and the public response has been "just been incredible".

The petition has attracted over 6,000 signatures.

"We had hoped for a few hundred people to sign it and take an interest, but it has been signed by people from as far as Canada and New Zealand," Ms Evans said.

"Past policemen and women that have been in different forces all over the world seem to have picked up on it and responded. The public's response to it has just been incredible."

Sergeant Evans, 59, has offered to buy Ivy and cover the cost of replacing her, his daughter said, adding: "He is heartbroken.

"He is trying to put on a brave front and have meetings with West Mercia to try and come to some conclusion but he is absolutely devastated at the thought of losing Ivy

"He is willing to offer anything he can to try and get West Mercia to change their minds," she added.