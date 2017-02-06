  • STV
Queen is first British monarch to reach Sapphire Jubilee

ITV

Queen Elizabeth II makes history after 65 years on the throne but no grand festivities are planned.

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth by photographer David Bailey
A portrait of Queen Elizabeth by photographer David Bailey AP

The Queen has made history as the first British monarch to reach their Sapphire Jubilee.

February 6, the anniversary of the day she became Queen, marked 65 years of Elizabeth II's reign.

But there are no grand festivities planned to mark the head-of-state's new milestone.

The Queen is not due to be out and about on official engagements on the landmark day.

As is usual on Accession Day, she will be spending it privately at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

She was in good spirits on Sunday as she greeted well-wishers after attending a church service at St Peter and St Paul in West Newton, Norfolk.

The Queen is handed a bouquet in West Newton, Norfolk on Sunday.
The Queen is handed a bouquet in West Newton, Norfolk on Sunday. PA

Three-year-old Jessica Atfield, who dressed specially for the occasion in a union flag skirt, was delighted when she handed a bunch of flowers to the Queen.

The Queen, who missed church over Christmas due to a heavy cold, will undoubtedly be matter of fact about the historic occasion.

In 2015, when she thanked the nation for the kind messages after overtaking Queen Victoria to become the longest-reigning monarch in British history, she admitted bluntly that the royal record was "not one to which I have ever aspired".

She added: "Inevitably, a long life can pass by many milestones. My own is no exception."

Monday will mark 65 years since the Queen came to the throne.
Monday will mark 65 years since the Queen came to the throne. PA

It is likely that any large-scale jubilee celebrations will be reserved for the Platinum Jubilee in 2022 - although any events will take into account the fact that Queen is due to turn 96 that year.

The anniversary of Elizabeth II's accession to the throne in 1952 is a poignant time for the Queen, marking the day her father George VI died.

She often spends Accession Day privately at Sandringham, staying there through the Christmas period. She usually makes her return to Buckingham Palace a few days later.

The Queen was joined at the church service by the Duke of Edinburgh.
The Queen was joined at the church service by the Duke of Edinburgh. PA

Royal gun salutes will be staged in London on February 6, as is the tradition.

A 41-gun salute will be fired by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery in Green Park at noon.

The Band of the Royal Artillery will play a selection of celebratory music close to the firing position, and 89 horses will pull six First World War-era 13-pounder field guns into position in the park.

A 62-gun salute by the Honourable Artillery Company will be fired at the Tower of London at 1pm.

