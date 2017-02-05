Nestle considers reducing size of its chocolate bars

The confectionery giant is considering the change in a bid to cut down on sugar.

Nestle: Company produces Kit Kat Chunky chocolate bar. PA

Nestle are considering chomping down the size of their chocolate bars in a bid to cut down on sugar.

The confectionery giant, which makes Kit Kat and Aero bars, says that reformation, ingredient substitution and new technologies are all potential ways to try and tackle the problem.

Most high-sugar products, including yoghurt, fizzy drinks and breakfast cereal can be reformulated using sweeteners, but Nestle said this ruins the taste of their products and can even have a laxative effect.

A general view of the Nestle factory in Hayes, Middlesex. PA

Public Health England (PHE) is working to cut childhood obesity in England, and is looking to set targets to reduce total calories in a range of products.

A Nestle spokesman said: "While re-sizing is an effective way to reduce sugar, calories and fat from confectionery, it is certainly not the only choice.

"Recipe reformulation, ingredient substitution and the use of new technologies are all possibilities and with the right investment behind them, could deliver significant reductions.

"Nestle is in the process of looking at all options and we are keeping in close contact with PHE while they establish their sugar reduction programme."