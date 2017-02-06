  • STV
Record number of ancient woodlands under development threat

ITV

Some 709 ancient woods threatened as government lays out plans to build a million new homes by 2020.

The New Forest National Park in Hampshire
A record number of ancient woodlands are under threat from development, it has been warned as the Government prepares to unveil plans to boost house-building.

Some 709 ancient woods are threatened by development ranging from housing to quarries and infrastructure, according to the Woodland Trust. It is the highest case load in the charity's 45-year history.

The trust wants an amendment to national planning policy so developments that damage ancient woodland are only approved in "wholly exceptional" circumstances, bringing it in line with protection for listed buildings and ancient monuments.

Ministers are publishing a housing white paper outlining how to deliver a target for a million new homes by 2020, which is expected to emphasise building on brownfield sites, but has raised concerns about construction on the green belt.

The housing white paper, a Neighbourhood Planning Bill going through Parliament and a soon to be published 25-year plan for the environment, could provide the opportunity to protect ancient woodlands, the Woodland Trust said.

It would be a straightforward move to protect the UK's natural heritage while offering greater clarity for communities and developers, the trust argues.

Beccy Speight, Woodland Trust chief executive, said: "Reflecting the role ancient woodland and ancient trees play in our culture and history by mirroring the wording used in planning policy for the outstanding examples of our built environment, which can only be developed in 'wholly exceptional' circumstances, is a very simple update to make, but it's one that is urgently needed.

"Ancient woods and trees are nature's cathedrals; beautiful, precious and, in the case of ancient woodland, irreplaceable."

Bluebells carpet the forest floor of Micheldever Wood near Winchester
She said because of the current lack of adequate policy protection, planners play a very important role in safeguarding woods.

"It is crucial, while under incredible pressure to speed up the delivery of the Government's housing and growth aspirations, that planners have access to the best possible advice and guidance so they can make swift but sound decisions for our natural heritage," she said.

A survey of 521 planners conducted by the trust revealed only a third were using the Government's "standing advice" on how to treat ancient woodlands and veteran trees in the planning system.

The advice sets out that ancient woodland is any land continuously wooded since at least 1600 AD, including plantations of non-native trees on previous woodland, something many planners did not realise.

A spokesman for the Department for Communities and Local Government said: "Ancient woodland is a cherished part of our countryside and we already have legal protections for these irreplaceable habitats.

"We're clear that building on ancient woodland should be avoided and so will be strengthening the rules to increase the protection for these areas in the forthcoming housing white paper."

