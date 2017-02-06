Most people 'did not see hedgehog in their garden' last year

Around 12% of respondents to the BBC Gardeners' World Magazine survey had seen a hedgehog regularly.

Most people did not see a single hedgehog in their garden last year, according to a survey which suggests the well-loved prickly mammal continues to struggle.

Just over half of people had not seen a hedgehog at all, more than the 48% who reported a total absence in last year's poll, an annual survey for BBC Gardeners' World Magazine found.

Only around 12% of respondents had seen a hedgehog regularly, while some 37% had spotted one in their garden, but not for a long time.

But the survey suggests people are keen to save the species - a friend to gardeners as it feeds on pests such as caterpillars and slugs - with the majority (60%) taking action to help its plight.

More than a third (36%) of the 2,619 people who responded to the survey had avoided using slug pellets and 34% left leaves and twigs for shelter.

A quarter had checked for the mammals before strimming and more than a fifth checked bonfires before lighting them.

The hedgehog has suffered serious long term declines and continues to see its numbers drop, with populations thought to have fallen by 30% since 2003 to less than a million in the UK - down from estimated populations of 36 million in the 1950s.

The survey also revealed that some birds were faring worse in 2016, with the number of people spotting house sparrows and starlings both down, as were sightings of butterflies including tortoiseshells and peacocks.