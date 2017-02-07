Cancer patient aims to be first with disease to scale Everest

Ian Toothill only has months to live and hopes to be first cancer patient to scale mountain.

Mr Toothill wants to become the first cancer patient to scale Everest Ian Toothill/Twitter

A terminal cancer patient who has been given only months to live is attempting to become the first person with the disease to reach the summit of Everest.

Ian Toothill, 47, from north west London, said he hoped the final trip would be the "the pinnacle" of his adventures and inspire other cancer patients to live our their dreams.

The former serviceman turned personal trainer had previously beaten cancer "against all odds" but had recently learned that it had come back.

He set himself the challenge after being told there was no hope of survival in a bid to "prove anything is possible", he wrote on a fundraising page.

Mr Toothill has previously travelled around the globe including three months climbing in the Himalayas and an unsupported trip across Iceland.

He said that climbing Mount Everest would be his greatest ever trip and has been a dream since childhood.

"No one with cancer has ever reached the summit of Mount Everest before," he wrote. "I'm determined to prove anything is possible, no matter what your situation."

I also want to inspire anyone living with cancer to go and do that special thing they've always wanted to do. > Of course, that thing might not be climbing a mountain. It could be finishing that book you've always said you would write, learning a new skill, or taking that dream trip Ian Toothill

Mr Toothill is aiming to raise over £200,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, and £29,000 to fund his planned trip.

He said that he was "humbled, amazed, confused, happy" after well-wishers donated more than £13,000 in just three days.