Father raffling off his £650,000 mansion in Lancashire

A father struggling to find a buyer for his mansion is hoping to sell half a million raffle tickets.

The huge six bedroom mansion is on the market for £650,000. winacountryhouse.com

A father who is struggling to find a buyer for his mansion in Melling is hoping to sell half a million raffle tickets to raise the asking price through winacountryhouse.com.

The 37-year-old owner Dunstan Low says Melling Manor is going to be repossessed if it fails to sell. The property was listed for £845,000 in December but only attracted one viewing.

The mansion is still on the market for £650,000 and Dunstan says that if it does sell he will offer money generated from the raffle as a cash prize.

The raffle with a chance to win Melling Manor closes on 1 August. winacountryhouse.com

After lovingly renovating our house between 2011 and 2012 we have struggled to pay the mortgage, and have tried but failed to sell the property through traditional routes and we would like to avoid repossession. After talking to many estate agents and quick buy companies, we believe it is in our best interest to take the sale of our property into our own hands, whilst offering someone else to the opportunity to own and enjoy the property as their own. Dunstan Low, Owner

The entry fee is £2 per ticket. winacountryhouse.com