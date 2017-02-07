  • STV
Police seize firearms in clampdown of terrorist supply lines

More than 800 potentially lethal weapons seized as police launched a major crackdown.

This L119A1 assault rifle was fully loaded and ready to be fired.
This L119A1 assault rifle was fully loaded and ready to be fired.

More than 800 potentially lethal weapons were seized in major crackdown to snuff out any supply line to terrorists.

An AK74 assault rifle and a Skorpion submachine gun were among 833 guns recovered in the month-long operation led by the National Crime Agency (NCA), in addition to 4,385 rounds of ammunition and more than 100 other weapons.

Officers also found a fully loaded L119A1 assault rifle, more than £500,000 in cash and 80kgs of illegal drugs.

The crackdown, which began in October 2016, was helped by more than 160 reports to Crimestoppers through the #GunsOffOurStreets campaign.

AK74's and AK47's recovered during the month-long operation.
AK74's and AK47's recovered during the month-long operation.

NCA Deputy Director Chris McKeogh, who led the operation, said: "The surge of activity across the whole of the UK has yielded significant results, from the seizure of illegally held firearms and ammunition, to the number of reports we received from members of the public via Crimestoppers.

"Gaining the confidence of the public to come forward with information about illegal firearms is key to any campaign and I would like to thank all those who had the courage to speak up.

"As a direct result of your call or report, we are able to protect the public and reduce the risk posed by those with access to illegal firearms. This is not over though. One gun in the wrong hands is too many, so please think hard and if you know something, pick up the phone anonymously."

A number of handguns were seized.
A number of handguns were seized.
More than 4,000 rounds of ammunition were recovered.
More than 4,000 rounds of ammunition were recovered.
An AK47 seized during the crackdown.
An AK47 seized during the crackdown.

