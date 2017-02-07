Five chickens found squeezed in small bucket and left in alley

They were left without food and water and crammed into a plastic Ronseal tub in Nottingham.

Five chickens were found without food or water and stuffed in a plastic container down an alley.

A piece of wood had been placed on top of the Ronseal tub that was found in Bestwood, Nottingham.

The RSPCA are now investigating after a member of the public discovered the chickens on Friday.

RSPCA inspector Dave McAdam said: "They were kept in incredibly cramped conditions and had no access to food and water. We can't say for sure how long they had been in this situation for, however, they were suffering unnecessarily.

"It is saddening that owners feel the need to abandon animals for whatever reason.

"Had they not been found, they would have likely been attacked by foxes or cats."

The birds are now being looked after by the RSPCA and anyone with information is asked to call 0300 123 8018.