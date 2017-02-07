RAF jets scrambled to divert flight with 'disruptive passenger'

Pakistan airlines flight was diverted to Stansted on way from Lahore.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed it deployed its Typhoon jets Rui Vieira/PA

RAF fighter jets have been scrambled to help escort a Pakistan International Airlines flight to Stansted airport amidst reports of a "disruptive passenger" on board.

According to a spokesman for Stansted the diverted plane, which landed just before 3pm on Tuesday, was a Pakistan International Airlines flight from Lahore.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed it deployed its Typhoon jets to divert the aircraft which had originally been en route to London Heathrow.

An MoD statement read: "Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this afternoon from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft.

"The aircraft was intercepted and safely escorted toStansted airport."

The diversion was due to reports of a disruptive passenger on board and was "not believed to be a hijack situation or terror matter", Essex Police confirmed.