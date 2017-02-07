  • STV
Murdered backpacker's mother slams Trump's 'terror' claim

Mia Ayliffe-Chung's death at an Australian hostel was not a 'terror attack', her mother said.

The mother of a British backpacker who was stabbed to death at an Australian hostel has slammed President Trump and the White House for suggesting her daughter's death was the result of a "terror attack".

Rosie Ayliffe levelled criticism at the Trump administration after it included her daughter Mia Ayliffe-Chung's death on a list of attacks described as "executed or inspired by" the so-called Islamic State terror group, saying: "My daughter's death will not be used to further this insane persecution of innocent people."

Mia, 21, from Derbyshire, was killed in front of dozens of backpackers at Queensland's Shelley's Backpackers hostel last August in an "act of senseless violence" which police discounted being linked to an Islamic terror attack.

Mia was working on a farm in Queensland so she could extend her Australian working holiday visa
Mia was working on a farm in Queensland so she could extend her Australian working holiday visa Facebook

Ms Ayliffe was so angry at Mia's name - along with that of fellow Brit Tom Jackson who died after being injured in the same attack - being included on the White House's list of 78 terror-linked attacks that she has decided to speak out.

Writing in an open letter to President Trump she said:

"My daughter's death will not be used to further this insane persecution of innocent people. The circumstances of Mia and Tom's deaths prove that those with the strength of character to travel the world and learn about other cultures should be cherished as brave, resilient characters who have so much to offer if they are nurtured and given opportunities rather than defeated by adverse circumstances. Treating immigrants as disposable commodities and disregarding their safety causes deaths throughout our so-called civilised world. The possibility of Mia and Tom's deaths being consequent to an Islamic terror attack was discounted in the early stages of the police investigation through international collaboration on the parts of Queensland police department and the French ant-terrorist force. This vilification of whole nation states and their people based on religion is a terrifying reminder of the horror that can ensue when we allow ourselves to be led by ignorant people into darkness and hatred.
Rosie Ayliffe

The White House revealed its list of 78 terror attacks after President Donald Trump's claimed attacks been "ignored" by the media.

Other attacks included on Trump's list included the attacks at the Bataclan theatre in Paris and the shootings in Sousse, Tunisia, which killed 30 British tourists.

