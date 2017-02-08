Amount of sugar in cereals has 'remained high since 1992'

Despite significant cuts to salt content in the products some cereals still contain up to 35% sugar.

The amount of sugar in cereals - particularly those marketed at children - has remained consistently high since 1992, a study has found.

The study of 63 children's cereals in 2015 found that a typical 30g serving contained a third of a four- to six-year-old's maximum daily recommended amount of sugar of five teaspoons.

The report warned, however, that cereals still remained a major contributor to salt intake and said it was vital that the government revived the national salt reduction programme to protect as many people as possible from strokes and heart disease.

Salt levels in popular breakfast cereals sold in the UK since 2004 have decreased by about 50%, according to the research in the journal Public Health Nutrition.

However in "stark contrast" sugar content in the same cereals has remained high, the study by Action on Sugar and Consensus Action on Salt and Health (Cash) found.

Nutritionist Kawther Hashem, an author of the study, said: "There has been no national sugar reduction programme, as there has been for salt, which is imperative if we want to see real and measurable improvements.

"Public Health England is due to announce a major national sugar reduction programme, as part of the Government's Childhood Obesity Plan, in March 2017. All manufacturers must support the programme and start reducing sugar now."

Graham MacGregor, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at Queen Mary University of London and Cash chairman, said: "Reducing salt is the most cost effective measure to lower blood pressure and reduce the number of people suffering from strokes and heart disease - one of the commonest causes of death in the UK."