  • STV
  • MySTV

High street banks' fees higher than payday loans, Which? finds

ITV

Some banks charge more than seven times the maximum £24 charge on a payday loan.

High street banks charge more than payday loans for unauthorised overdrafts
High street banks charge more than payday loans for unauthorised overdrafts PA

Borrowers needing as little as £100 could be charged up to £156 more by their bank than it would cost at a payday lender, it has been revealed.

Which? compared the cost of borrowing £100 for 30 days using an unauthorised bank overdraft.

It found some banks charge more than seven times the maximum £24 charge on a payday loan.

Customers who need £100 could end up paying as much as £180 in fees at their bank if they borrowed the money across two monthly billing periods, according to the findings.

Which? found that NatWest could charge £180 to borrow for 30 days over two billing periods - a difference of £156 compared with a payday loan costing £24.

Customers using Lloyds or Santander could be charged £160 to borrow across two billing periods, £136 more than a £24 payday loan, Which? found.

NatWest said in a statement: "We encourage all of our customers to contact us if they are going to enter unarranged overdraft, regardless of the amount or the length of time.

"We offer a number of alternative solutions, such as putting an arranged overdraft in place, where the costs are considerably less.

"Customers are not charged if their unarranged borrowing is £10 or less, and our act now alert service alerts the customer of upcoming unarranged borrowing to allow them time to transfer money to avoid unarranged overdraft fees."

Payday loans charges were capped in 2015
Payday loans charges were capped in 2015 PA

Lloyds and Santander said they have a range of tools in place to help customers manage their money.

Payday loan charges were capped in 2015, as part of moves to prevent people getting trapped in a debt spiral.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently announced plans to put the high-cost credit sector under the spotlight, including overdrafts as well as payday lenders, pawnbrokers and firms offering rent-to-own credit on household goods.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) previously found poor price transparency surrounding overdrafts generally, particularly when a customer slips into an unarranged overdraft.

Vickie Sheriff, Which? director of campaigns and communications, said: "It's not right that people with a financial shortfall can be charged so much more by the big high street banks than they would by a payday loan company, especially if the money is borrowed over two monthly charging periods.

"If banks can continue to set their own charges, then consumers will continue to be hit by exorbitant fees.

"The Financial Conduct Authority must use its current review to cap these high charges and ensure consumers cannot be charged more for unarranged overdrafts than arranged overdrafts."

Mike O'Connor, chief executive at StepChange Debt Charity, said the research shows some of the serious problems that overdrafts can cause and highlights the need for urgent action.

He said: "Every day we help people who have regularly exceeded their overdraft limit and been hit with extra fees and charges.

"This has made getting back on track the next month an even more difficult challenge."

A spokeswoman for the British Bankers' Association (BBA) said: "We would always encourage customers who think they might need to borrow money to speak to their bank to pre-arrange an overdraft facility, so they can be certain that payments will be made and keep borrowing costs down."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.