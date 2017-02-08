  • STV
Rolf Harris cleared of three sex offences in second trial

ITV

A jury at Southwark Crown Court cleared the entertainer of three of seven alleged sex offences.

Rolf Harris was cleared of three sex offences. PA

Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris, 86, has been cleared of three sex offences and the jury has been discharged on the other counts.

It took the jury at Southwark Crown Court just over 26 hours to find Harris not guilty of three of the seven alleged assaults said to have taken place over four decades.

Lasting just under a week, it was the 86-year-old's second trial at the London court.

Harris is currently in jail following a 2014 trial which saw him convicted of 12 sex offences against four female victims, one aged as young as seven or eight.

Harris' defence lawyers argued the jury in the first trial "got it wrong" and the "media frenzy had made him vulnerable to people making accusations against him".

Court drawing shows Rolf Harris during the guilty verdict in 2014. PA

The disgraced entertainer declined to give evidence at his second trial, instead watching the proceedings silently, first on video from Stafford prison and then later from the dock with a hearing loop.

The jury cleared Harris of indecently assaulting a young autograph hunter who visited him at a radio station in Portsmouth with her mother at the end of the 1970s.

It also cleared him of groping a blind, disabled woman at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London in 1977 and of sexually assaulting a woman in her 40s after the filming of a television show in 2004.

Judge Alistair McCreath discharged the jury from deliberating on the further four counts.

The prosecution have asked for one week to decide whether they will apply for a retrial.

