Mother with incurable cancer trying to raise £3500 for wedding

Lisa-Marie Brooke from Essex hoping to pay for wedding to man who she has been with for six years.

Lisa-Marie Brooke, 29, with her partner Dean Hamilton. gofundme.com

A mother with incurable breast cancer is trying to raise money to marry her partner as soon as possible.

Lisa-Marie Brooke, 29, from Dagenham, Essex, is hoping to raise £3,500 to pay for her wedding to Dean Hamilton, who she has been with for six years.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2016 but two weeks later it was discovered her tumour had spread to other parts of the body.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Ms Brooke's stepmother Bea Davenport to raise the funds.

Ms Brooke, a mother-of-one, said: "I got diagnosed with breast cancer and within two weeks of having the biopsy done it spread to my bones so it was all a bit of an emotional rollercoaster.

"I'm on a couple of different drugs to try and keep the cancer at bay, but all of this has taught me not to take anything for granted in life and be more spontaneous.

"When Bea said she was going to get up a GoFundMe page I thought nothing of it.

"I thought it was a nice gesture but didn't give it much more thought.

"But since then I've had nothing but positive messages from people."