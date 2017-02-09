  • STV
  • MySTV

Public 'unaware' of cancer risk in drinking red wine

ITV

Almost nine in ten people are not aware drinking red wine can increase the chance of getting cancer.

People are unaware of dangers of red wine
People are unaware of dangers of red wine PA

Almost nine in 10 people are not aware that drinking red wine can increase a person's chances of getting cancer, a new poll suggests.

World Cancer Research Fund said that many people are not aware of the steps they could take to reduce their cancer risk

The comments come after a new survey found that 87% of British adults are unaware that drinking red wine - often touted as having health benefits - could increase a person's risk of cancer.

Younger people were more aware of the risks with 27% of 18 to 24-year-olds identifying it as a risk factor, compared with just 6% of people over the age of 55.

However, the charity found that three quarters of people are aware of the link between inherited genes and cancer, even though it accounts for fewer than one in 10 cases.

The charity said that not drinking alcohol is one of the most important things people can do to reduce their cancer risk, alongside not smoking and being a healthy weight.

Sarah Toule, head of health Information at World Cancer Research Fund, said: "It is very worrying, but not surprising, that so few people know that red wine increases cancer risk when there are so many contradictory messages out there.

"All types of alcohol increase the risk of a number of different cancers so we recommend for cancer prevention that people don't drink any alcohol.

"In fact, around 21,000 cancer cases could be prevented in the UK every year if no one drank alcohol.

"We know that it can be hard for people to not drink at all so we'd encourage them to be 'alcohol savvy' if they do. For example, add a low-calorie mixer to your alcohol and, in between each alcoholic drink, have a glass of water.

"It's also really important to not binge-drink and to spread your weekly limit of seven drinks over a number of days as well as keeping a few days alcohol-free."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.