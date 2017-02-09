  • STV
  • MySTV

McCanns not formally cleared over Madeleine's disappearance

ITV

Portugal’s Supreme Court said removal of suspect status should not 'equate to proof of innocence'.

Kate and Gerry McCann
Kate and Gerry McCann PA

Kate and Gerry McCann have not been formally cleared over their daughter Madeleine's disappearance, Portugal's Supreme Court has said.

The removal of their "arguido", or formal suspect, status is not technically "equated to proof of innocence", the country's top judges explained.

An investigation into the parents was dropped in 2008 due to a lack of evidence.

In the Supreme Court's 76-page dossier, the judges added that there were "serious concerns" over the theory that Madeleine, aged three, had been abducted from their holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, in May 2007.

But judges made it clear that it would be wrong for anyone to draw any inferences about the couple's guilt or innocence from their ruling.

Madeleine McCann went missing when she was three
Madeleine McCann went missing when she was three Family handout

The judges said in a statement: "It should not be said that the appellants were cleared via the ruling announcing the archiving of the criminal case.

"The archiving of the case was determined by the fact that public prosecutors hadn't managed to obtain sufficient evidence of the practice of crimes by the appellants.

"There is therefore a significant, and not merely a semantic difference, between the legally admissible foundations of the archive ruling."

Ex-detective Goncalo Amaral was cleared in an ongoing libel case last week.

The McCanns, from Leicestershire, went to court in Portugal after Mr Amaral wrote in a book that he believed they had something to do with Madeleine's disappearance.

They won and courts said the officer should pay them half a million euros (£430,000) in damages.

But Mr Amaral appealed, and the courts ruled in his favour due to freedom of expression laws.

The judges, who do not hold criminal authority in Portugal, added their job was not to decide if the McCanns were responsible for the disappearance of Madeleine.

The Metropolitan Police have been assisting the family with the search for clues and visited the holiday resort in 2014.

A spokesman for the McCann family said: "It's entirely a matter for their lawyers."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.