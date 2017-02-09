Sainsbury's stir fry products recalled over salmonella fears

Supermarket chain issues precautionary recall of a range of packaged vegetables.

Supermarket chain recalls ready to cook stir fry packs PA

Supermarket chain Sainsbury's has issued a recall of a range of its stir fry products amidst fears of the "possible presence of salmonella".

According to information released by the Food Standards Agency the decision to recall seven items from their ready to cook stir fry pack range was taken as a "precautionary step" as "the products might contain" the bacteria.

The supermarket chain has asked anyone with the potentially affected products not to use them and to return the packs to their nearest store for a full refund. It will also be putting up point-of-sale notices in branches to highlight the recall.

Which products have been recalled?

Sainsbury’s Oriental Style Vegetable Stir Fry Pack (300g) with a use by date up to and including 13 February 2017. Item code: 6274397.

Sainsbury’s Mushroom Stir Fry Pack ( 350g) with a use by date up to and including 13 February 2017​. Item code:7282405.

Sainsbury's Beansprouts Pack (400g) with a use by date up to and including 13 February 2017​. Item code: 6369234.

Sainsbury’s Mixed Pepper Stir Fry Pack (300g) with a use by date up to and including 13 February 2017. .​Item code: 7282427.

Sainsbury’s Basics Stir Fry Pack(700g) with a use by date up to and including 13 February 2017. ​Item code: 6856988.

Sainsbury’s Hot & Spicy Stir Fry Pack(300g) with a use by date up to and including 13 February 2017. ​Item code: 7671908.

Sainsbury’s Sweet & Crunchy Stir Fry Pack (600g) with a use by date up to and including 13 February 2017. ​Item code: 7671914.

What is salmonella?

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause food poisioning.

Symptoms associated with being contaminated with salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.