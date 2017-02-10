Four children and man in hospital after 'serious' fire

Man in serious condition and children taken to hospital with injuries sustained in Manchester blaze.

A man is said to be in a serious condition. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue

Four children and a man have been taken to hospital after a "serious" house fire, Greater Manchester Police said.

The man is said to be in a serious condition and three girls and a boy, aged between 10 and 17, are being treated for injuries.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Parsonage Road, Withington at 2.20am on Friday.

The fire occurred in Parsonage Road, Withington. Google Maps

The cause of the blaze is due to be investigated jointly with Greater Manchester Police.

Greater Manchester Police Superintendent Mark Kenny said: "This is a tragic incident and we are working closely with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service to establish exactly how this fire started.

"We want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the fire, or were in the area in the hours before the fire."