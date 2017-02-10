  • STV
Around £50m of cocaine washes up on two Norfolk beaches

ITV

Some 360kg of cocaine was discovered in colourful hold-all bags.

Around £50 million worth of cocaine has washed up on two beaches in Norfolk, the National Crime Agency has revealed.

The first load landed on Thursday afternoon on Hopton Beach near Great Yarmouth, contained within a number of colourful hold-all bags.

Then, on Friday, a small number of packages were discovered near Caister.

Some 360kg of the Class A drug was found in total - worth an estimated £50m on the streets.

Matthew Rivers, from the National Crime Agency's border investigation team, said a major investigation was now underway.

We are now working with Border Force, the Coastguard Agency and Norfolk Police to try and establish how the bags ended up where they did, however it is extremely unlikely that this was their intended destination. This is obviously a substantial seizure of class A drugs, and its loss will represent a major blow to the organised criminals involved.
Matthew Rivers, National Crime Agency

