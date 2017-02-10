  • STV
  • MySTV

Decorated war veteran's life 'destroyed' by Iraq abuse probe

ITV

Rachel Webster fought for two-and-a-half years to clear her name after being wrongfully arrested.

Wrongful arrest: Rachel Webster is suing the Ministry of Defence.
Wrongful arrest: Rachel Webster is suing the Ministry of Defence. ITV News

A decorated war veteran who was wrongfully arrested in the probe into historic allegations of abuse in Iraq has told ITV News her life has been "destroyed" by the soon-to-be-defunct investigation.

Former captain Rachel Webster was detained and questioned by military police and officers from the Iraq Historic Allegations Team (Ihat) after a dawn raid in January 2014.

Miss Webster, who fought for two-and-a-half years to clear her name, announced in December she was suing the Ministry of Defence over the arrest that saw her whisked from her home in London to Portsmouth for questioning.

"I will never ever forget that knock on my door," she said. "I will never forget that journey down to Portsmouth. I will never forget having to hide the fact that I'd been arrested (from) my parents for six months."

The Ministry of Defence has already paid damages over the wrongful arrest to Miss Webster, who was awarded a commander's commendation for "exceptionally valuable service" in Kosovo and served with distinction in Iraq.

Her latest legal action challenges the right of Ihat investigators to have raided her home. She said her request to see an arrest warrant was refused.

Miss Webster said Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon's confirmation that the multi-million pound Government probe will close in the summer was "too little too late" as the MoD had "known for a long time" the allegations at the centre of many cases were discredited.

Former captain Rachel Webster had called on the Prime Minister to end the investigation into historic allegations of abuse in December.
Former captain Rachel Webster had called on the Prime Minister to end the investigation into historic allegations of abuse in December. PA

Sir Michael confirmed Ihat's disbandment after a scathing report by MPs branded the £34 million inquiry an "unmitigated failure".

Miss Webster said her arrest had "ruined" her life, personal relationships and friendships and had a "massive effect on everything that I have done".

"I hadn't done anything," she said. "I was humiliated and I will never ever forget it and neither will any other soldier or veteran that has had this done to (them) as well. It has ruined lives. It has destroyed me, literally destroyed me."

Miss Webster's lawyer, David Taylor, told ITV News the investigation against her "should never have happened".

"Rachel has clearly been affected by these proceedings which ... lasted two-and-a-half years since her arrest before she was told she wouldn't be prosecuted for war crimes," he said.

"This is a woman of 24 years' outstanding military service and to be treated in that way without any supervision, anybody saying 'this is wrong', clearly was an aberration.

"It should never have happened. And it happened countless times with the investigations."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.