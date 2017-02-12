French Bulldog set to overtake Labrador as most popular dog

The French Bulldog could overtake the Labrador Retriever as the UK's most popular dog.

French Bulldogs are fast becoming one of the nations favourite dogs. PA

The French Bulldog is set to overtake the Labrador as the UK's most popular dog.

There has been an unprecedented rise in the popularity of the breed favoured by celebrities like the Beckhams and Lady Gaga in recent years.

Registrations increased from 47% from 14,607 in 2015, to 21,470 in 2016, figures from the Kennel Club reveal.

It is thought the pointy-eared canine could top the rankings by 2018, knocking the Labrador Retriever off the spot for the first time in 27 years.

The Labrador has been the most popular dog breed in the UK since 1990.

The Labrador has been the most popular dog breed in the UK for 27 years. PA

French Bulldogs are also set to overtake the current second most popular breed, the Cocker Spaniel, which is ahead by only 384 puppy registrations, within a couple of months.

However, the Kennel Club is concerned the increase is due to people choosing the breed because it is considered fashionable, rather than because it is the most suitable for their lifestyle.

"While the French Bulldog is a lovely breed, it is very unwise for anyone to buy one simply because they think it looks cute or is a fashionable choice, " Kennel Club secretary Caroline Kisko said.

She added that it was crucial for anyone intent on owning a French Bulldog to go a responsible breeder.