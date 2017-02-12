Man lowered to safety after 'freak accident' in bell tower

It is understood his foot became caught in a rope in Worcester Cathedral's bell tower.

The man is lowered 80ft to safety. @HWFireGCWills/Twitter

These dramatic pictures show the moment a man injured in a fall in Worcester Cathedral's bell tower was lowered 80ft to safety.

The man, believed to be 51-year-old bell-ringer from Devon who was visiting the cathedral, is reported to have suffered a head wound and a back injury when his foot became caught in a rope.

Mark Regan, ringing master at the cathedral, told the Worcester News: "It was a freak accident.

"He went up in the air a couple of feet and landed awkwardly."

Specialist rescue teams were called to the cathedral on Saturday evening to lower the man to safety.

Pictures of the rescue posted on Twitter by fire crews show the injured man being brought to ground level inside the cathedral.

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service Group Commander Grant Wills tweeted: "Technical and challenging job to rescue one male from bell tower, professional crews a credit to the community they serve."

Specialist teams lowered the injured man from a great height. @HWFireGCWills/Twitter

The man was reported to have suffered a head wound and a back injury @HWFireGCWills/Twitter

He was slowly lowered down to the ground. @HWFireGCWills/Twitter