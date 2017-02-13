Amateur footballer collapses and dies while playing game
James Moorfoot, who was an English teacher, was playing for Langtoft AFC at Rudston, Yorkshire.
An amateur footballer has collapsed and died on the pitch while playing a match in East Yorkshire.
The player, who was named as local English teacher James Moorfoot, was playing for Langtoft AFC at Rudston near Bridlington.
According to reports paramedics and the air ambulance were sent to the scene but he was pronounced dead.
Mr Moorfoot worked at Hornsea School and Language College.
On a tribute page set up on Facebook, pupils and colleagues expressed their sadness at Mr Moorfoot's sudden death.
In a statement, his football club said they were "numb with grief".
We are currently trying to come to terms with the tragic and sudden passing of James Moorfoot. We are numb with grief. James had a contagious energy and humour which lift up a room and will be missed by so many. We can seek the smallest solace in the fact that James passed away doing what he loved, in the village, surrounded by people who loved him. We cannot thank enough the Emergency Services the players of Hedon Rangers who worked so bravely to save James. At this time all of our thoughts are with James’s family. Everyone associated with Langtoft Football Club, past and present, sends their love and condolences at this difficult time.Langtoft AFC statement