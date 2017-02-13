  • STV
  • MySTV

Amateur footballer collapses and dies while playing game

ITV

James Moorfoot, who was an English teacher, was playing for Langtoft AFC at Rudston, Yorkshire.

English teacher James Moorfoot collapsed while playing football.
English teacher James Moorfoot collapsed while playing football. Facebook

An amateur footballer has collapsed and died on the pitch while playing a match in East Yorkshire.

The player, who was named as local English teacher James Moorfoot, was playing for Langtoft AFC at Rudston near Bridlington.

According to reports paramedics and the air ambulance were sent to the scene but he was pronounced dead.

Mr Moorfoot worked at Hornsea School and Language College.

On a tribute page set up on Facebook, pupils and colleagues expressed their sadness at Mr Moorfoot's sudden death.

In a statement, his football club said they were "numb with grief".

We are currently trying to come to terms with the tragic and sudden passing of James Moorfoot. We are numb with grief. James had a contagious energy and humour which lift up a room and will be missed by so many. We can seek the smallest solace in the fact that James passed away doing what he loved, in the village, surrounded by people who loved him. We cannot thank enough the Emergency Services the players of Hedon Rangers who worked so bravely to save James. At this time all of our thoughts are with James’s family. Everyone associated with Langtoft Football Club, past and present, sends their love and condolences at this difficult time.
Langtoft AFC statement

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.