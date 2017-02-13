Pensioner raped after being followed from London bus stop

The 81-year-old was followed after getting off a bus on a busy high street.

Balham High Road, where the victim was followed after leaving a bus. Google Streetview

An 81-year-old woman was raped after she was followed from getting off the bus on a busy high street.

The victim was taken to hospital after the attack, which happened shortly after she left the 155 bus in Balham High Road, South London, at 8.30pm on Friday.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police sex crimes unit are appealing for a man seen in the area at the time and also for information on the whereabouts of the victim's jacket.

Detective Inspector Melissa Laremore said: "My team are keen to trace a male witness seen on Rinaldo Road, Balham, on the evening of the incident.

"He was wearing a jacket with a distinctive American flag design on the back.

"I would urge him to come forward and contact police. In addition to this, the victim's distinctive red Marks and Spencer's jacket went missing after the attack.

"My investigators are working to trace it in and around the local area as it is of important evidential value. If you have any knowledge of its whereabouts, please get in touch."