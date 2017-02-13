Co-op Bank 'inviting offers' as it puts itself up for sale

Troubled lender with four million customers begins sales plan as concerns rise on capital position.

The Co-op Bank has announced it is putting itself up for sale and "inviting offers" to buy all its shares, four years after the troubled lender almost collapsed.

The loss-making bank, which has four million customers, made the announcement as concerns increase on its capital position.

The bank said low interest rates and higher than anticipated costs had made it harder for it to meet longer term UK bank regulation.

The board is commencing a sale process, something always considered a potential outcome of the turnaround plan, alongside considering other options to build capital and meet the longer term capital requirements applicable to all UK banks. Co-operative Bank

Announcing the sale, the bank said it had made "considerable progress in delivering a turnaround plan" since its near-demise in 2013, which came four years after its merger with the Britannia building society.

The board said the Co-op Bank's "customer-led ethical position, attractive product set, multi-channel approach and four million customers constitute a strong franchise with significant potential".

The Co-op Bank was forced into a painful debt for equity swap after almost collapsing in 2013. PA

The Co-operative Group, which owns 20% of the bank, last week began sweeping changes, with chief executive Richard Pennycook stepping down.

The bank said it will also considering alternative options to the sale to build capital, including raising cash from new and existing investors.

The bank confirmed it will post a "significant" loss for the year to December 31, though the bank's chairman said it remained confident of meeting its capital requirements.

The bank has met its Pillar 1 regulatory capital requirements continuously since 2014 and expects to continue to do so. At the same time, since we began work on the bank's turnaround, the board has always been clear that we would need to build capital for the future. We are now commencing a sale process, alongside other options. The Bank's ethical heritage and customer proposition will be a central consideration in this. Co-op Bank chairman Dennis Holt

The Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority said it welcomed the bank's actions.

"We will continue to assess the bank's progress in building greater financial resilience over the coming months," a spokesman said.