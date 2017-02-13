  • STV
  • MySTV

Co-op Bank 'inviting offers' as it puts itself up for sale

ITV

Troubled lender with four million customers begins sales plan as concerns rise on capital position.

The loss-making Co-operative Bank has four million customers.
The loss-making Co-operative Bank has four million customers. PA

The Co-op Bank has announced it is putting itself up for sale and "inviting offers" to buy all its shares, four years after the troubled lender almost collapsed.

The loss-making bank, which has four million customers, made the announcement as concerns increase on its capital position.

The bank said low interest rates and higher than anticipated costs had made it harder for it to meet longer term UK bank regulation.

The board is commencing a sale process, something always considered a potential outcome of the turnaround plan, alongside considering other options to build capital and meet the longer term capital requirements applicable to all UK banks.
Co-operative Bank

Announcing the sale, the bank said it had made "considerable progress in delivering a turnaround plan" since its near-demise in 2013, which came four years after its merger with the Britannia building society.

The board said the Co-op Bank's "customer-led ethical position, attractive product set, multi-channel approach and four million customers constitute a strong franchise with significant potential".

The Co-op Bank was forced into a painful debt for equity swap after almost collapsing in 2013.
The Co-op Bank was forced into a painful debt for equity swap after almost collapsing in 2013. PA

The Co-operative Group, which owns 20% of the bank, last week began sweeping changes, with chief executive Richard Pennycook stepping down.

The bank said it will also considering alternative options to the sale to build capital, including raising cash from new and existing investors.

The bank confirmed it will post a "significant" loss for the year to December 31, though the bank's chairman said it remained confident of meeting its capital requirements.

The bank has met its Pillar 1 regulatory capital requirements continuously since 2014 and expects to continue to do so. At the same time, since we began work on the bank's turnaround, the board has always been clear that we would need to build capital for the future. We are now commencing a sale process, alongside other options. The Bank's ethical heritage and customer proposition will be a central consideration in this.
Co-op Bank chairman Dennis Holt

The Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority said it welcomed the bank's actions.

"We will continue to assess the bank's progress in building greater financial resilience over the coming months," a spokesman said.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.