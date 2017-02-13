  • STV
Mourners gather for funeral of girl 'murdered' in York

ITV

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with killing seven-year-old Katie Rough.

Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu (right) greeted the family of Katie Rough
Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu (right) greeted the family of Katie Rough PA

Hundreds of mourners have gathered for the funeral of seven-year-old Katie Rough, held at York Minster.

Katie's coffin, decorated with her favourite characters from Dr Seuss, arrived at the South Transept of the Minster in a white hearse pulled by two white horses.

The seven-year-old was found with severe lacerations to her neck and chest on a playing field in York last month and died later in hospital.

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with her murder.

Friends and family packed into the Minster's Quire for the funeral service, which was led by the Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu.

The family, including parents Paul and Alison, were greeted by Dr Sentamu.

Mourners wore bright scarves and ties and a number of young children wore rainbow-coloured hair bows after they were asked by Katie's parents to dress formally but with a colourful twist.

The order of service carried a picture of Katie holding a toy rabbit on its front cover.

Katie's coffin arrived in a white hearse pulled by two white horses. PA

A message from the family thanked people for their support.

The note said: "Katie's family would like to express their thanks for all the love and support shown to them, for the generous donations and for being here today.

"The family have asked that the collection today be given in aid of Smira (Selective Mutism Information & Research Association)."

Following Katie's death, more than 1,300 people donated money to an online appeal for Katie's family, which raised more than £25,000.

Her parents have said a lasting memorial will be established for their daughter.

Katie Rough's coffin stands at the front of the church. PA
The coffin of Katie Rough is carried into York Minster during her funeral. PA

